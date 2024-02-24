Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 6:01PM MST until February 25 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 230, 231, 232,

233, 235 and 237.

* Winds…West winds gusting up to 45 mph on Sunday. West winds

with gusts up to 65 mph possible on Monday

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.