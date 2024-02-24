Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 4:03AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 229…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 229.

* Winds…For today, west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. For

Sunday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.