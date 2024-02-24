Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 12:51PM MST until February 25 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 230, 231,
232 and 233.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.