Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 12:51PM MST until February 25 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 229…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity. which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday. A Red Flag Warning also
remains in effect until 6 pm today.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 229.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.