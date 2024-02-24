Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 12:51PM MST until February 25 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 229…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity. which is in

effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday. A Red Flag Warning also

remains in effect until 6 pm today.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 229.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.