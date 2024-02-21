Red Flag Warning issued February 21 at 4:02AM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 232,
233, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.