Red Flag Warning issued February 20 at 2:47PM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.