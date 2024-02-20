Red Flag Warning issued February 20 at 2:47PM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232 and 233.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.