Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 7:07AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch,

especially along the southern I-25 corridor south of Walsenburg.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, and

Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Otero counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.