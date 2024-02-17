Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 7:07AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch,
especially along the southern I-25 corridor south of Walsenburg.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, and
Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Otero counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.