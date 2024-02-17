Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:19AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches, mainly near the mountains, and local ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains and southern
Sangre De Cristo mountains, eastern Fremont, El Paso, Pueblo,
central and eastern Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, and Otero
counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.