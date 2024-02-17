Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:42AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and a wintry mix of freezing drizzle at times along
the lower eastern slopes. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches on east facing slopes, with light ice accumulation
during freezing drizzle.
* WHERE…Eastern slopes of the Southern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains and the Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.