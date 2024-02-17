Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 12:25AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Huerfano, and Western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.