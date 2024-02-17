Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 12:25AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…El Paso, Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, Crowley and Otero
counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.