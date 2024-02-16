Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 5:43PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, Freezing fog and Snow. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Light ice accumulations on

exposed surfaces.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.