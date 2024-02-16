Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 2:44PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, Freezing fog and Snow. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Light ice accumulations on
exposed surfaces.
* WHERE…El Paso county.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The freezing drizzle will occur the rest of
this afternoon. Snow is expected to develop after sunset and
last into the early morning hours. The heaviest snow is expected
to occur during the late evening and the very early morning
hours.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.