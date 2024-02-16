Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 2:44PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 10:49 PM
Published 2:44 PM

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, Freezing fog and Snow. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Light ice accumulations on
exposed surfaces.

* WHERE…El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The freezing drizzle will occur the rest of
this afternoon. Snow is expected to develop after sunset and
last into the early morning hours. The heaviest snow is expected
to occur during the late evening and the very early morning
hours.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content