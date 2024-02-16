Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 2:44PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, Freezing fog and Snow. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Light ice accumulations on

exposed surfaces.

* WHERE…El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The freezing drizzle will occur the rest of

this afternoon. Snow is expected to develop after sunset and

last into the early morning hours. The heaviest snow is expected

to occur during the late evening and the very early morning

hours.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.