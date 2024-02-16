Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 10:30PM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County including Canon City and vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet, Crowley and Otero counties.

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, Freezing fog and Snow. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Light ice accumulations on exposed surfaces.

