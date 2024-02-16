Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 10:30PM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, Freezing fog and Snow. Snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Light ice accumulations on
exposed surfaces.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County including Canon City and
vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet, Crowley and Otero
counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.