Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:01PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

A wintry mix of light freezing drizzle and snow is expected to

continue through around the 10 PM MST time frame this evening,

before transitioning to all snow for the remainder of the night.

While any minor ice accumulation will likely stay confined to

elevated surfaces, bridges, and lesser used side roads, can’t

completely rule out patchy slick conditions on any main roads or

highways. Those traveling from around Canon City east to Pueblo

and to La Junta, should be prepared for possible slick conditions

this evening.

All snow is then expected for the remainder of the night into

early Saturday morning. Minor snow accumulations with slippery

conditions will remain possible.