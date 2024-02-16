Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:01PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
A wintry mix of light freezing drizzle and snow is expected to
continue through around the 10 PM MST time frame this evening,
before transitioning to all snow for the remainder of the night.
While any minor ice accumulation will likely stay confined to
elevated surfaces, bridges, and lesser used side roads, can’t
completely rule out patchy slick conditions on any main roads or
highways. Those traveling from around Canon City east to Pueblo
and to La Junta, should be prepared for possible slick conditions
this evening.
All snow is then expected for the remainder of the night into
early Saturday morning. Minor snow accumulations with slippery
conditions will remain possible.