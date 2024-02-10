Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:52AM MST until February 11 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.