Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:52AM MST until February 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inche with the heaviest accumulations along the northeast
facing slopes.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.