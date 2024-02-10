Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 10:46PM MST until February 11 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including Highway 160.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.