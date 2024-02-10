Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 10:46PM MST until February 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect slick and snow covered roads overnight
through early Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures falling into the 20s will
allow for wet roadways to freeze overnight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.