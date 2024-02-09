Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 2:25PM MST until February 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday
afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.