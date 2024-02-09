Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 2:25PM MST until February 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain

Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday

afternoon and evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.