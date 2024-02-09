Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 11:00PM MST until February 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain

Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.