Winter Storm Warning issued February 9 at 2:25PM MST until February 11 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday

afternoon and evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.