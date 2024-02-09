Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 9 at 11:00PM MST until February 11 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 11:00 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
16 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

