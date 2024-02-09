Special Weather Statement issued February 9 at 8:43AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

An area of light to moderate snow with the more intense snow situated from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, will likely continue through late morning before shifting to the east while diminishing. During this time, those traveling across portions of Interstate I-25 and Highway 50 can expect visibility occasionally falling below one mile along with slippery road conditions. Please use caution if traveling through these areas this morning.

