Special Weather Statement issued February 9 at 8:43AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
An area of light to moderate snow with the more intense snow situated
from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, will likely continue through late
morning before shifting to the east while diminishing. During this
time, those traveling across portions of Interstate I-25 and Highway
50 can expect visibility occasionally falling below one mile along
with slippery road conditions. Please use caution if traveling
through these areas this morning.