Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 11:06AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:06 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains between 8500 and
11000 feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above
11000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content