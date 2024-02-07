Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 10:38PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
Snow showers have mostly dissipated in the warning area, so the
warning will be allowed to expire.
Snow showers have mostly dissipated in the warning area, so the
warning will be allowed to expire.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.