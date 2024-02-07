Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 3:22AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

