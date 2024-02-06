Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 7:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains between 8500 and
11000 feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above
11000 feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.