Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 7:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

