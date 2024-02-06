Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 7:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.