Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 7:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

