Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 8:40PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains and Teller
County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.