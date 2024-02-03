Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 8:40PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch
or two.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Huerfano and
western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.