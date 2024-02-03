Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 5:33PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains and Teller

County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.