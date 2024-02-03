Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:37PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow has pretty much come to an end across northern El

Paso county. Additional snow showers will be possible this

evening and a quick inch or two of additional snow could occur.

However, if trends show that no additional snow is anticipated,

this warning will be canceled early.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.