Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:06AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches…with locally higher amounts at the peaks. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and the
Sangre De cristo mountains and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slushy and snow packed
roads. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.