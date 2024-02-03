Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:06AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches…with locally higher amounts at the peaks. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and the

Sangre De cristo mountains and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slushy and snow packed

roads. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.