Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:06AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with the greatest totals across northwestern portions

closest to the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County…Monument Ridge and Rampart

Range Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slushy and

snowpacked roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.