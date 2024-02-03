Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:06AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley and the southern I-25 corridor.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slushy and
snowpacked roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.