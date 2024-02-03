Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 2:35PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches with the heaviest amounts along and west of I-25.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.