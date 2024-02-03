Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 11:26AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains and Pikes Peak,
Teller County and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.