Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 11:26AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Huerfano and
western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.