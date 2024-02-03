Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 11:25PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to

two inches.

* WHERE…Southern I-25 corridor.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions on area roadways,

including the southern I-25 corridor.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.