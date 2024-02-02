Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 4:14AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches
with the highest amounts closer to the higher terrain.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, The Wet
Mountain Valley and the southern I-25 Corridor including
Walsenburg and Trinidad.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.