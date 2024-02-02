Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 4:14AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches

with the highest amounts closer to the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, The Wet

Mountain Valley and the southern I-25 Corridor including

Walsenburg and Trinidad.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.