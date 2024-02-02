Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:22PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches with the heaviest falling near the mountains.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Huerfano and Western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.