Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:22PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will fall in a couple rounds through

tonight with steadier and heavier snow falling on Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.