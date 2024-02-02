Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 8:28PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.