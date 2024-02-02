Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 8:28PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

February 3, 2024 4:49 AM
Published 8:28 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

