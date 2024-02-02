Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 8:28PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 24

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and the

Sangre De cristo mountains and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.