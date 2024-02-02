Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 8:28PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
February 3, 2024 4:49 AM
Published 8:28 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 24
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and the
Sangre De cristo mountains and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content