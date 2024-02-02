Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 8:28PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 24
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and the
Sangre De cristo mountains and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.