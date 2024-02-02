Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 4:14AM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches.
* WHERE…The Wet Mountains, Teller County and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with snow packed roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.