Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:22PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 20

inches with locally higher amounts across the higher peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.