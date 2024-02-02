Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:22PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18
inches with locally higher amounts across the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, and Pikes Peak, Teller County and the
Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will fall in a couple rounds this
evening and overnight with the steadier and heavier snow
spreading in on Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.