Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:22PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11

inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect a brief round of snow this evening

bringing some light accumulations to grassy surfaces. The

steadier and heavier snow will spread in Saturday morning and

continue through Saturday evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.