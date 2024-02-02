Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:22PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect a brief round of snow this evening
bringing some light accumulations to grassy surfaces. The
steadier and heavier snow will spread in Saturday morning and
continue through Saturday evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.